Teen killed in area rollover

Posted 8/31/17 (Thu)

Three people were injured and one person was killed in a rollover accident near White Earth. All the victims were from Tioga.

Skyler Bagley, 15, was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with Shaianne Durfee, 13, Tanner Bagley, 17, and Crystal Bagley, 12, on Wednesday, August 23 about 8:27 p.m. The vehicle was traveling on 65th St NW about two miles southwest of White Earth from a rural residence to Tioga.