The Jewel of the Village

Posted 7/05/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

There is a new look to The Village in Four Bears Segment. High up on a hill, like a palace for the people, sits the new Johnny Bird Veterans Memorial Center.

Four Bears Segment Representative Frank Grady hosted the community for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday with prayers, music, food, raffles and an assortment of games for young and old. The new center features a full sized gymnasium, dedicated elders meal room and a community room for up to 300 people among other amenities. Even with all the room, the building was crowded as the entire community came to witness the opening of the long awaited $18 million facility.