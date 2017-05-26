To remember the fallen

Poppies are veterans’ symbol for nearly 100 years

By Edna Sailor

When it comes to selling poppies for Memorial Day, it’s hard to beat two New Town women who have been quietly making it happen for nearly thirty years. Recently, Marlys Aubol, President, of the Beck-Sherven-Foreman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290, presented Margaret Estvold and Jenny Aisenbrey with awards for their many years of dedicated poppy sales.

“The women said they were “surprised” to get the awards but added that “they should have known as Marlys always does nice things like this.”

The two may have extra work to do this year with the new poppy designation.

This year the national level, the American Legion and Auxiliary initiated a new status for the poppy. The organization called upon Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. May 26, 2017 will be the first Poppy Day. As Aisenbrey and Estvold take their places again this year at the New Town Post Office they carry on a tradition that had its origins on a national scale in 1918.