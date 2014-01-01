United Quality Coop moves ahead after challenging year

Posted 10/26/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

A year after Dakota Quality Grain and United Prairie Cooperative merged to create United Quality Cooperative, the organization was able to report to members that the new cooperative was continuing to grow and prosper.

United Quality held one of its fall producers’ meetings at the 4 Bears Casino ballroom. The producers meetings are generally a time when the cooperative gives its members its current take on grain and livestock markets and the outlook for the coming year. But this year the organization also had a lot of other things to talk about.

“We are looking at some major infrastructure projects,” said Jarred Billadeau, chairman of the United Quality board of directors. “Just as we are wrapping up two major projects we are looking at another one.”