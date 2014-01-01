Wildcats beat Bombers to help others

Posted 4/27/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

When the North Shore Wildcats and the Berthold Bombers squared off recently it was not on the basketball floor.

They signed up for a friendly competition this time. Students at both schools dived right in to a project that is part of a program called Sources of Strength, a worldwide initiative to utilize peer networks. Students at both schools gathered food and clothing for people less fortunate than themselves. Northshore Plaza Wildcats bested the Bombers in the friendly competition.

Project leader and English teacher at North Shore Plaza, Nyssa Stroschein, saw the project as a good opportunity for youth.

“It is a program for students to help other students through tough times and volunteer in their communities. The students were really excited to help out their communities and people in need,” she said.