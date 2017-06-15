Williston pair take Van Hook Classic

Posted 6/15/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Teams from Williston and Minot took the top two spots in the Van Hook Classic Catch and Release Walleye Tournament held last weekend but locals didn’t fare too badly, placing third through fifth.

Robert and Matt Bauer took the top prize of $8,000 as they brought in 10 fish averaging nearly six pounds over the weekend tournament. Justin Aberle and Taylor Rovig finished second nearly 10 pounds back at 50.26 pounds.

Brent Wollschlager and Matt Williamson of Parshall finished third with a catch of 48.78 pounds and the New Town teams of Clayton Folden and Wayne Olson (47.75 pounds) and Jake and Dale Estvold (47.71 pounds) took fourth and fifth. The big fish was a 10 pound whopper brought in by Craig Fricke and Doug Nelson, who finished seventh.

“There was a lot of wind (Friday) and a lot of fish biting,” Fricke said. “They were biting on everything. I think there will be a lot of fish caught. It’s very entertaining.”

Just about everyone had good fishing on the lake despite strong winds that forced the second day of the tournament to Sunday. Most of the 132 teams brought in their limit of five counters both days. The fish are good sized as well, seeing how it took a four pound average just to break into the top 25 teams.