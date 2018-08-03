Winter finally shows up

Posted 3/08/18 (Thu)

Storm drops more than a foot of snow

By Jerry W. Kram

While the North Shore shivered under waves of -20 and -30 degree weather in January, little did area residents realize that Old Man Winter was really waiting for it to warm up before slamming the region with a major winter storm.

From Sunday night through Tuesday, a major winter storm dumped from eight to 19 inches of snow on the area. The storm forced the closure of nearly all area schools for two days. The Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled to start Monday at Williston State College was postponed to Thursday with the championship games set for Saturday. Most state, tribal, and local government offices and several businesses were closed as well.