12/20/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The city of Underwood is turning 115 years old this summer, and the alumni of Underwood School will be getting together to celebrate, combining their efforts with those of the MidSummer Classic, to make one spectacular weekend.

The MidSummer Classic Car and Bike Show will be its usual last Saturday in June, and the organizers of the class reunion figured that was an ideal time to schedule an all-school reunion as well, capitalizing on the events that will already be going on at the car show, and giving alums another reason to come back for the all-school reunion.

The dates for the reunion are June 29 through July 1.

Although the planning is still in its infancy, most of the all-school reunion events will be Friday and Sunday, said Diane Schell, one of the event organizers.

Tentative events thus far include a golf tournament at Westridge Golf Course, a 5K run-walk, a schoolhouse scavenger hunt and trivia contests about the school. Falkirk Mine has agreed to give tours to those attending the reunion to show folks the changes that have gone on through the years. A blue grass band will be entertaining downtown Friday – not too far away from the inflatable games.

Saturday’s events will be centered around what the MidSummer Classic organizers set up, which will include a parade, kids games, activities throughout the day, and a street dance to cap the day’s activities.