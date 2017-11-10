10/11/17 (Wed)

The DeAnn and Rick Brunelle home and American Bank Center took top honors in the “Paint the Town Blue and Orange” competition put on by the members of the Underwood Civic Club during Homecoming week, the bank employees winning a new traveling trophy, and the Brunelles winning merchant bucks for their efforts.

The painting of “Cougars” on their lawn was really different and put the Brunelles on the top, noted one of the civic club’s judges.

The Civic Club was able to raise $1000 toward the school’s new playground equipment by serving lunch to the Cougar students and fans, noted Civic Club’s Diane Schell, which she considered a great success.

More prizes and awards will be given out soon as the civic club will be awarding prizes for the best costumes, best chili, and best overall experience at the local businesses during the upcoming Go Loco for Local promotion, which is set for Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m until 9 p.m.

The “Go Loco” promotion is not only a night of fun and friendly competition, but a way for the businesses to remind the locals the services and products they offer.

