6/28/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

This year’s Beautification Day in Underwood was deemed a success by the event organizers, as the downtown area was decorated with flowers, and the Underwood sign along US Highway 83 was revamped, with the old flower bed area replaced with perennials, and a lot of general sprucing up done.

The Economic Development Corporation spent about $700 of the budgeted $1,000, so there is a little seed money left that could be used for another project.

It didn’t take long for the group to embrace an idea of how to make Underwood’s Pioneer Park along McLean County 14 a little more interesting -- more bearable, so to speak.

EDC board member Diane Schell passed on the idea she was given by resident Bob Zietz on how the city might want to use a local artist’s chainsaw art skills, and ask him to create sculptures of bears in the park, using the recently downed trees.

The idea received immediate approval from the EDC members.