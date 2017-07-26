7/26/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

What do you do with a building that has lots of offices, bedrooms, a commercial kitchen, a huge dining room, a conference room and other “bonus rooms”?

You open it up for family reunions, class reunions, graduation celebrations, bridal showers, work get-away weekends, and particularly in the fall, hunting parties.

The Lodge, the former Prairieview Nursing Home in Underwood, typically has quite a few occupants during the Great River Energy outages, and it’s getting to be a pretty popular place for hunters, but UFS Lodge Operations Manager Paul Cabrera would like to get the word out about what a great facility the place is and how many things it can be used for.

Going on its third year as the UFS Lodge, there are 27 rooms that are available for occupancy, and 11 that are available as rental storage units.

There are three large rooms that can be used for gatherings, including a large dining room that is adjacent to the commercial kitchen.

The kitchen isn’t up to code for commercial use right now, noted Cabrera. It would need a little updating to be used for restaurant-type purposes, but it’s ideal for large or small gatherings where people want to prepare their meals themselves.