5/24/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Some traditions are just too important to let go, even if they have to be switched up a little bit.

Birka Lutheran Church in rural Underwood/Washburn is continuing its tradition of holding a Memorial Day Worship Service this Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at the church.

“They’ve done it every year – forever,” said Birka’s Pastor Anna Haugen.

The celebration will start with a joint worship service of Birka and Augustana Lutheran Churches at 10 a.m., according to Haugen, giving special recognition of those who are currently serving or have served in the military.

“So, if there are people who are in active duty who are coming, we would so appreciate if they would come in their uniforms,” said Haugen.

The service then continues outside the church at the cemetery, where a memorial service will be held.