11/21/17 (Tue)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The members of the Underwood School Board gave the thumbs-up to a design for new playground equipment, approving the $60,000 purchase from Cunningham Recreation, which includes the cost of the playground equipment and labor to erect it.

In his report to the school board, Supt. Brandt Dick noted that senior Coal Creek Leadership Academy member Cole Wilson took a survey of elementary students, showing them different options of playground equipment, getting 46 votes from the students. The board opted to go with the students’ choice, which includes a small rock-climbing wall and triple slides.

Replacing the old playground equipment will eliminate the one aspect of the school that was dinged in a recent health inspection, noted board president Brent Charging.

“The one deficit was the playground equipment, and we’re already taking care of that,” said Charging.

He also noted that the buildings and grounds committee would like the board to consider thinking about purchasing a new bus next year.