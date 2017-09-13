9/13/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The members of the Underwood Civic Club have decided to stick with chili, or at least a “chili theme” for its annual “Go Loco for Local” walk-around that’s scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, with the walk-around chili tasting starting at 5 p.m.

At the civic club’s August meeting, the group briefly discussed opening up the chili contest to other types of soups or possibly other types of dishes, but at Wednesday’s meeting the group decided to stick with what’s been working well so far – a chili cook-off. Although they did tweak the category a little bit, opening it up to something that is at least “chili themed,” which keeps with the “loco” idea.

The different chili recipes that have been presented the past few years have been so different from one another, there is already a lot of variety, observed civic club chair Joe Fleischman.

They also took the business owners’ consensus opinion to keep the event a walk-about, inviting people into their businesses to not only check out their chili, but to find out what services or retail items they offer.

The group members thought the Go Loco event was too much of a time crunch for a lot of people, so the evening’s time-frame was expanded to allow people to visit all of the businesses that they want to, holding the walk-around from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with BINGO from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., which will allow more time for everyone to get to the businesses, and the vote tabulators to determine the winners of the “Best Chili” and “Best Experience” awards.