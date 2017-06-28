6/28/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

A little chill in the air didn’t keep people away from the MidSummer Classic in Underwood Saturday – not spectators, and not participants, as 98 cars, motorcycles and trucks entered this year’s Classic car show parade and/or competition.

“I think the cool weather helped us because it kept people off the lake,” speculated Classic co-organizer Deb Hatzenbuhler.

“And the class of 1977 had its 20-year reunion, and they were out in full force,” she added.

This was one of the best car shows the Classic organizers have had, said Hatzenbuhler, noting there were entrants from Minot to Bismarck, everywhere in between and beyond.

Still, even with new entries, some of the perennial favorites couldn’t be beaten, including Underwood’s Fred Wilson, who won two divisions, again, taking the top prize for the stock car, 1965-1975, with his 1970 AMC Rebel, and also the “Ugly Car” winner, with his 1995 Ford Taurus.

An interesting point about this year’s burnout, noted Hatzenbuhler, was one of the competitors was a young lady.