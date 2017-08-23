8/23/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Nobody really knew exactly what to expect Monday morning into the early afternoon when the Underwood Public Library hosted a solar eclipse party. But everything was much better than expected.

“This was a much bigger group than I expected,” said retired science teacher Roger Britton, who gave a short presentation on what people could expect, and the proper safety measures, when watching the eclipse.

“I was expecting just a group of young kids,” he added.

Instead, the group of young kids took up a small space on a mat on the gymnasium floor at the city hall, while adults filled rows of chairs behind the children.

His goal in preparing for what he thought would be a small group of children was to give them an “understanding of the earth, the moon, the solar system, and that everything works together,” said Britton.