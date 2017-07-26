7/26/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Two practices with the whole team. That’s not usually how you go about winning a basketball tournament.

That’s how things went for Underwood’s Mackenzie Snyder when she joined forces with other basketball players from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota to win the Flying Hawaiian Classic basketball tournament championship earlier this summer.

There were several teams from Hawaii in the tournament, and one other team from North Dakota (including two players from Wilton), and it ended up being the two North Dakota teams taking each other on for the title.

Mackenzie (more commonly known as Kenzie) and her teammates took the title, that after, yes, having two practices with her teammates – one in North Dakota, and one when they got to Oahu, but everything seemed to click pretty easily.

“It felt familiar – we just kind of knew where everyone was at on the floor, how to get the ball where we needed it,” she said.