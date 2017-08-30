8/30/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

There’s a familiar face in the halls of the Underwood school these days.

Familiar to anyone who was there in the years preceding 2013, but probably a little unfamiliar to anyone starting school after that, as Underwood 2013 alum Megan Hotten takes on seventh through ninth-grade English teaching duties, yearbook and web design at the school this fall. She will also be helping with the drama program in a co-op with Washburn.

She attributes her choice of profession to the love of reading that she has had since she could read on her own, and to the recently retired (but not really) English teacher Shelly Hoff. Hoff is teaching her higher-level English classes in her usual room, a floor above Hotten.

Hoff had officially retired this spring, but didn’t want to make too much of it because she was anticipating coming back part-time this fall.

“I was kind of inspired by Miss Hoff,” said Hotten. “She kind of inspired me to go the English route.

Hotten graduated front the University of Mary with a Bachelor’s degree in English Education this past spring.