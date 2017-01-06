6/01/17 (Thu)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood Valedictorian Eden Johannes punctuated her graduation address with a proverb – “The best place to find a helping hand is at the end of your own arm,” reminding her classmates that they need to try to depend on themselves first for success.

Nineteen seniors received their high school graduation diplomas Sunday afternoon in Underwood, the entire class stepping forward to sing “You’re Gonna Miss This” for those in attendance.

Along with Johannes’ valedictory address, Salutatorian Emily Eichhorst, as well as graduates Danielle Halstead and Brooke Weisenberger addressed the attendees as well

This year’s senior class amassed $85,000 in scholarships. Following is a list of those scholarship awards:

Hailey Bichler – Northern Expressions Arts Council Scholarship (NEAC) -- $1000.

Zachary Cottingham – Cottingham Insurance Scholarship, $1000; NEAC, $1000; Underwood Senior Scholarship, $50.