7/12/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

It’s 10 years ago that Gary and Kim Adam opened up Warehouse Grocery in Underwood.

Some things haven’t changed a bit in that time – like the store’s hours – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and some holidays.

A lot of things have changed, though, says Gary. There have been a lot of improvements, upgrades and additions made to the store in the past 10 years.

“The only cooler I haven’t replaced is the meat cooler,” he said. But he’d like to change that out for a newer model before too long – but for now, it’s doing a fine job keeping his USDA Choice ribeyes, T-bones, other steaks and variety of meats and cold cuts nice and chilled.

He admits he is pretty proud of the meat department.

“We cut fresh every day,” said Gary.