8/16/17 (Wed)

The weather didn’t cooperate completely for Saturday’s annual Harvest Fest in Underwood, the tractor pull, which is one of the day’s most popular events, was canceled because of rain and impending inclement weather.

The street dance was moved into the city hall, but that didn’t diminish the attendance, as nearly 200 tickets were sold for the dance, and that didn’t include the attendees who were 10 years and younger, which constituted about one-fourth of the attendees.

The rest of the events went on as scheduled, with the greatest attendance at the Fun With Firemen greased watermelon battle and other water-soaked events and BINGO, which brought in gamers from toddlers to senior citizens, all competing for prizes that were donated by Underwood Civic Club members.

There were 17 teams entered in the Tween Selfie Scavenger Hunt, the largest group of competitors in the scavenger hunts.

“It was awesome,” commented Connie Pickar, who with her teammate Jayme Diffely won the adult scavenger hunt, continuing their reign on the event.

Pickar said she had to do some quick traveling to make it back to Underwood in time for the scavenger hunt because she had a lot of commitments in the morning, but she wasn’t going to miss the scavenger hunt.