7/19/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

How scary could a little girl be?

Pretty darn scary, if Kyle Wolf has his way.

The “little girl” room is just one of the rooms Wolf has in store for this October’s Haunted House in Underwood.

Wolf, and his fellow Northern Expressions Arts Council members, are planning on turning the fairgrounds into a Haunted House, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in McLean County for years.

A couple of the other rooms include the Henry Howard Holmes Slaughter House and the Grudge girl – if the little girl room wasn’t interesting-sounding enough to pique someone’s interest. (For those who might not know, Henry Howard Holmes was a very prolific American serial killer who confessed to 27 murders, but is believed to have killed many more.)

“There’s definitely going to be a ‘boom – scare factor’,” said Wolf.

The group initially started thinking about combining the haunted house with the Go Loco for Local promotion, but the idea quickly took on a life of its own with Wolf and Freedom Bassett at the helm of the project, and will not only be held during Go Loco, but for two weekends, as well as Halloween night.