7/12/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

It’s never too hot to paint.

In fact, the Northern Expressions Arts Council is making things a little hotter this Tuesday, the 18th, as they offer a family-friendly Art and Taco Tuesday painting fiesta.

The event, which features painting lessons by members of the Theo Arts School in Bismarck, will feature a menu of tacos and nonalcoholic “margaritas,” starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Underwood City Hall.

That painting venture will immediately be followed by the NEAC’s traditional Evening with Art and Wine, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The NEAC has put on two art and wine nights, and they were immediately asked to hold more of them. They’re not only doing that, they’re broadening their artistic vision.

“What could be more fun on a Tuesday evening than tacos,” asked NEAC President Mark Wood.