10/18/17 (Wed)

Underwood’s Kyle Wolf is staying pretty tight-lipped about what people can expect at the upcoming McLean’s Macabre Manor haunted house, just that it’s going have “horror, gore, scares – everything you go to a haunted house for.”

In case you’re looking for a clue on how scary it will be, there are two escape exits for people who start going through the maze, but chicken out.

It’s taking the work and imagination of about 30 volunteers, as well as the members of the Northern Expressions Arts Council, specifically members Wolf, Mark Wood and Freedom Bassett, to create the haunted manor that will be welcoming visitors the next two Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Halloween.

There will be two scare levels of the haunted house, noted Wolf – a less scary version for the youngsters or people who are a little skittish, from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by a much more ramped up version from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. on Halloween.

The NEAC has put on some previous haunted houses at The Rose in downtown Underwood. This year, Wolf started looking for a different venue, and found the livestock barns at the McLean County Fair Grounds lend themselves perfectly to a haunted house maze.