10/25/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Michael Jackson may be the original “Thriller,” but members of the Northern Expressions Arts Council are doing their own version of the classic pop song.

“We were thrilled with the popularity and success of the haunted house,” commented NEAC President Mark Wood.

Nearly 300 people went through McLean’s Macabre Manor at the fairgrounds in Underwood, which opened its doors this past Friday and Saturday. The Manor will be open this Friday and Saturday, and Halloween as well.

“It was delightful to see all the people with smiles and laughing coming out of the haunted house,” he added. “There was lots of nervous laughter.”

Nervous laughter, people saying “that was so cool,” and others screaming as they ran out the exit.

One attendee said, “It was spectacular. You really did a good job. Scared the snot out of me.”