6/21/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

It’s been nice and sunny in Seattle lately. Any other time of the year, that probably wouldn’t mean much to folks who live in and around Underwood. But this Saturday, with Underwood’s MidSummer Classic car show on tap, it could mean quite a bit.

Typically, according to event organizer Deb Hatzenbuhler, the weather in Seattle hits Underwood about four days later – and Seattle has been lovely lately.

“It usually hits us four days later, so I’m hoping,” said Hatzenbuhler.

Regardless, she noted, if rain or a storm shows up, there are garages at the ready to protect the classic cars and motorcycles that will be lining Lincoln Avenue following the parade.

The parade gets the day started at 12:30 p.m., and after the cars and bikes make their way through the parade route, they’ll be parking along Lincoln Avenue, where people will be able to view and vote on them for the People’s Choice Award. Best In Show awards will also be presented to the top car and bike, and awards will go to the top car and bike in each of the different classes, and there is a special trucks division. As always, there will be a prize for the ugliest car as well.

While the car/bike is the piece de resistance for the day, Hatzenbuhler is hoping the line-up of entertainment the Classic crew has set up will keep people coming back for more.