5/24/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

More vendors, more food, more things to see and do -- that’s what you get when you get some new blood and new ideas flowing into an organization.

That’s what’s going on with this year’s MidSummer Classic, noted event organizer Deb Hatzenbuhler.

The event, in its sixth year this summer, is set for Saturday, June 24, and it’s bound to be a doozy.

“There will be new stuff, and we keep adding something new that will keep people coming back,” said Hatzenbuhler, who has been one of the Classic organizers since it began in 2011.

“We have a lot of new people on our committee that have come out to help with it, and that’s why I’m excited,” she added. “We’ve got different ideas, different opinions, different views of things than myself.”

A lot of the favorites of the Classic will be back, she noted. The parade, which starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by the car show that lines Lincoln Ave., will get things started, and things will be going non-stop throughout the day, going through into the wee hours as Fully Loaded plays for the street dance.