4/12/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

There was no shortage of ideas on how to expand on what the Northern Expressions Arts Council is doing in Underwood, as new board members Kyle Wolf and Freedom Bassett offered new insights and ideas to the group at its regular monthly meeting this past Wednesday.

Wrapping up this year’s “Death By Chocolate”, the group briefly discussed how to improve next year’s event, then quickly started talking about other activities the group could sponsor.

With the recent success of the Evening with Art and Wine, the members of the NEAC agreed they would like to add another similar event for not just adults, but children as well.

The group members agreed that they would like to provide a family-friendly event where children and parents could all do paintings, and a fun dining experience as well. With those ideas in mind, the NEAC members started making plans for an “Art and Tacos Tuesday” event in July, which would be followed immediately by an “Art and Wine” event. The group will contact both Katrina Yellowbird at Art on the Go and Theo Art School to get prices for the two events.

The members of the arts council also started preliminary work on bringing back a haunted house to Underwood. While the plans are just in the infancy stage, the group hopes to move the haunted house from downtown Underwood to the county fairgrounds, with the plan of using the barn and other facilities at the fairgrounds to create a terrifying, yet fun, haunted house.

While all of the members of the NEAC like the idea of putting together a haunted house, it’s not as simple as just wanting to put it together.