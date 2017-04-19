4/19/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Getting the commercial park up and running took a small step forward Monday night as Underwood’s city commissioners narrowed down some guidelines for the city’s zoning committee to use as they move forward with trying to annex and zone the commercial property on the east side of Underwood.

What does the city want out there, asked City Auditor Diane Schell – the zoning committee needs to know what the city wants, and doesn’t want in that area, so they can finish the zoning and annex the property.

“We want to have a developer come in and develop the property,” answered City Commissioner Jay Snyder.

Yes, agreed fellow commissioner Patti Werre, who is the city’s representative on the zoning committee. That would be ideal, but even then, there need to be some requirements and/or exclusions for the property.

The commissioners agreed that their target buyers are those who want to put in retail or service-oriented businesses. Commission President Leon Weisenburger said he would like to see a franchise hotel or motel out along the US 83 frontage property.

Werre said that the committee wants to see activity taking place at the buildings that go up along 83, businesses that employ from one to 10 people.