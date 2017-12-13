12/13/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood bar owner Gussie Liebel shook the hand of every city commissioner Monday night, thanking them for lightening the bar’s recent suspension in the spirit of cooperation and community.

The members of the Underwood City Commission on Monday night took two weeks off of the original month suspension of the Black Nugget’s liquor license, prohibiting alcohol sales from Dec. 15th through the 29th, allowing the Black Nugget to continue its alcohol sales the morning of Dec. 30.

Denny Liebel began the Liebels’ appeal to the commission with an apology, reiterated by Gussie.

Denny apologized for any negative publicity the city may have gotten due to the liquor license/drug arrest issue, and asked the commissioners if they would consider lessening the suspension to one week.

“Being closed for a month is going to be very adverse on us,” said Denny.

The shut-down would be detrimental not only for his family financially, but it would also impact members of the dart and pool leagues, which would affect the other bars that also hold league darts.