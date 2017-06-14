6/14/17 (Wed)

The differences may be subtle, but the McLean County Fair Board members and 4-H youth have been putting a little more “spit and polish” to the fairgrounds lately in preparation for this weekend’s 61st annual McLean County Fair, which runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Underwood.

“There are quite a few things we’ve done,” said Fair Board President Diane Schell. “We’ve done a lot of painting – in the restrooms – they’ll notice that.

“And there are a few things people might not notice, but we’re improving the fairgrounds a little bit every year,” she added.

There are new camper pedestals, which the people who plan on spending the whole weekend at the fair should appreciate, and there’s a new wash rack for the livestock. The 4-H youth put a fresh coat of paint on the barn.

Those are just a few of the little things that should make this Friday through Sunday’s fair a can’t-miss event.