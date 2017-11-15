11/15/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Following the advice of the city’s attorney David Lindell, the Underwood City Commission will be meeting with McLean County Sheriff JR Kerzmann and State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson to discuss what could or should be done following recent drug arrests following a sting at the Black Nugget in Underwood.

Kerzmann and Erickson will be attending the commission’s upcoming regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 21, which starts at 6 p.m. As it is a regular commission meeting, it is an open meeting, and the public is able to attend.

Encouraged to attend, said City Commissioner Leon Weisenburger, when the commission was initially planning to hold a separate public meeting focusing on that single issue.

The input at the meeting from Kerzmann, Erickson, the owners of the Black Nugget, Dennis (Denny) and Gussie Liebel, as well as the public, will be taken into account as the commissioners determine whether or not to force the Black Nugget to close its doors permanently or shut them temporarily, opening with stringent stipulations.

Black Nugget owner Denny Liebel, says he does plan to attend the meeting.

“I feel like Underwood and the Black Nugget have been unfairly treated by the sheriff’s department and the paper, and I’ll reserve my comments until the city council meeting,” said Liebel.