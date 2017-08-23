8/23/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Here they come.

The school and staff at the Underwood Public School are ready for the 2017-18 school year, which according to the most recent registration numbers, the school will be starting with 16 more students than at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

“That’s a nice increase,” summed up school Supt. Brandt Dick.

After the two days of registration, there were currently 206 students registered for this school year, compared to the 191 at the end of this past school year.

In his report to the school board, Principal Lee Weisgarber noted that there is at least one new student in every class except for the juniors and seniors.

There was only one minor hiccup heading into the new school year, noted Supt. Dick.