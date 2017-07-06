6/07/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The city will finally be able to move forward on its final water diversion project on South Sayler Street, after getting easement approval from adjacent property owner Dean Cottingham.

But it took a while Monday night at the regular city commission to iron things out.

Cottingham wasn’t comfortable giving an easement for so much of his property south of where the waterway is going to go. He asked the city for a smaller easement, as some of the area that is requested for the easement is on higher ground that typically does not cause a drainage issue.

“There is no reason now or a hundred years from now to have an easement on that whole piece,” said Cottingham.

City Commission President Leon Weisenburger told Cottingham that the city’s attorney, Dave Lindell, had advised the city that it was in the city’s best interest to get an easement on the complete property.

“We’re basically taking our attorney’s advice,” said Weisenburger.