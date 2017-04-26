4/26/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Change is afoot at the Underwood School, as another teacher has announced her planned retirement, and two teachers in charge of extra-curricular activities resigned their positions. While the board began discussing how to deal with filling those positions, the board also approved the hiring of a new administrative assistant to replace Heather Weisenberger, who is resigning this spring, and a new teacher to replace the one who retired at Wednesday’s meeting.

High School English and Business Education teacher Nita Anderson officially submitted her formal letter of resignation after about 28 years in the school system, effective at the end of the school year.

Megan Hotten, a graduate of the University of Mary in Bismarck, and also an Underwood native, has been hired for the English position left by Anderson’s retirement. The school is still in need of a half-time English teacher, noted Supt. Dick, but he is hoping the school already has a qualified person interested in that position as well.

Head Volleyball Coach Mary Hefta also tendered her letter of resignation from her coaching position, and junior class adviser Kay Reiser also resigned her position as prom adviser.

The volleyball coaching and prom adviser positions will be advertised in-house first, said Supt. Brandt Dick, and if nobody applies for the positions within the school system, the school will open it up externally.