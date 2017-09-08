8/09/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood is the place to be this Saturday if you’re looking for something to do that involves fun for kids and adults.

The annual Harvest Fest gets underway this at noon this Saturday, featuring the annual kiddie parade, and follows up with three different selfie scavenger hunts, a horseshoe tournament, hot shot basketball, a dessert bake-off, an ice cream social, tractor pull, a community meal and much more.

The afternoon starts with burgers and brats at Underwood Farm Supply, which is holding an open house from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be plenty of photo ops downtown all afternoon, starting at noon with the annual Kiddie Parade starting at the Comet Kids Childcare center, which is sponsoring the event, and going west on Lincoln Avenue. Participants should arrive at Comet Kids by at 11:30 a.m. to line up for the parade. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and/or themes, and everyone will receive a prize for participating.

Joe Fleischmann, chair of the Underwood Civic Club, who was one of the organizers of this year’s Fest, is ready for a fun-filled day for everyone who comes to Underwood and takes in the events.

“I’m excited about the whole thing,” said Fleischmann. “We’ve got a lot of activities lined up, and more could be added as the day goes on.”