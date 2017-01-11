11/01/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

News spread like wildfire a couple weeks ago following a large methamphetamine bust in rural Turtle Lake one day, then there were multiple drug-related arrests in Underwood the following day.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department’s comments that ran in a story in several area newspapers, and was mentioned on local television stations did not sit well with several Underwood resident.

Comments in the article like, “Narcotics has just become a norm in Underwood,” by Detective Justin Krohmer, with another detective speculating there are about 100 meth users in Underwood, a town of about 800 citizens, created a firestorm within Underwood residents.

The statement in the Underwood News that bothered Mayor Leon Weisenburger the most was the statement generalizing that that Underwood has developed a “culture of acceptance” when it comes to drug use.

“At first, everyone was happy that the arrests were made, but the after-effects with the statements that came out in the paper giving Underwood such a black eye was very upsetting to the law-abiding citizens in Underwood,” said Weisenburger.

“The people that are upset aren’t associating with that element,” said McLean County Sheriff J.R. Kerzmann.