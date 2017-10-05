5/10/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The public is invited to come together for a meal May 10, as the Underwood Civic Club holds its annual Pancake Appreciation Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Underwood City Hall.

Local businesses will be setting up booths to show off some of their services or wares, and the members of the civic club will be serving up pancakes and sausage for the masses.

The plans for the pancake and sausage meal was just one of the more immediate items the group was able to firm up at its regular monthly meeting Monday. The other major item the group was able to take care of was naming a new civic club leader, as Joe Fleischman, owner of Underwood’s The Coal Bin, will be taking over chairing the meetings following the resignation of president Anna Haugen.

Fleischman declined the position of “president” of the civic club, but did offer to chair the meetings.