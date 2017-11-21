11/21/17 (Tue)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Underwood’s seniors are stepping out of their comfort zones and onto the stage next Tuesday, as the Senior English students present two one-act plays at the Vonderheide Gymnasium in Underwood.

The curtain opens at 7 p.m. on the seniors who will be performing “Oh, Baby” and “French Toast” this year, directed by Shelly Hoff.

Hoff brought back a play performance to Underwood with last year’s seniors, and she says she thought they enjoyed it so much, she should give this year’s seniors the same opportunity.

“I think they’re getting pretty excited about it now,” said Hoff.

The students started out reading through the plays in class to get to know their characters, and several of the cast members were “off book” as they practiced with blocking on stage this past week. They’re trying to fit in as many practices as they can before their Tuesday night performance, working around Thanksgiving, sports practices and other activities.

“I encourage everybody to come see it,” said Hoff. “I think they’ll really enjoy the evening.”