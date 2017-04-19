4/19/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

The Comet Kids dance organizers are changing things up a bit this year, offering not only an opportunity for area children to get dressed up in their finest duds to dance the night away with their favorite adults, but they’re adding lots of games and even more fun.

“A Starry Night” will be this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Underwood City Hall, and is the Comet Kids’ take on a prom, bringing all the glitz and glamour of a high school prom to toddlers, tykes and youngsters from throughout the area.

Children and their escorts, which may be a parent, grandparent, older sibling, cousin, aunt, uncle, etc. are invited to dress up in their “Sunday finest” for the semi-formal event, and go through the grand march, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

It’s like the prom, only the participants are a little shorter, and their heels aren’t as high.

This is the third year Comet Kids Childcare has put on the event, which is an opportunity for parents to spend some real dress-up time with their children, and they don’t have to travel very far to do it, as the event is at the city hall in Underwood.

“The kids have a lot of fun,” said Kellie Weisenburger, Comet Kids board member. “They feel really special, and they get to dress up and be the focus of attention.”