4/26/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Westridge Golf Course at Underwood is set to get folks ready and raring for the 2017 golf season, as the golf club members present their second annual Beer and Wine Tour this Saturday night starting at 6 p.m.

“Everyone should come out to the wine and beer tour because it’s a fun community event,” comment one of the event’s organizers, Lindsay Johnson. “I’ve heard some of our stops are going all out this year, I can’t wait to see what they have planned.”

Event-goers will be meeting at Westridge Clubhouse starting at 6 p.m. so they can enjoy a quick burger courtesy of American Bank Center before they go on the beer and wine tour. There will also be putting, driving and chipping contests throughout the night, for just $1 each per try.

There will be three trailers available for event-goers who prefer not to drive themselves to the different stops, which will be The Rusted Rail, Underwood Clinic, Warehouse Grocery, Let’s Face It, Underwood Body Shop, Grimsley’s and Mills Investment Planning.

Each of the venues will offer different beer and/or wine for the tasting.

Acoustic Harmony will be providing entertainment back at the clubhouse until 1 a.m.