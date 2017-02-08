8/02/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Mindy Weist knows her Great Danes, especially her own Distinguished Danes.

Friday afternoon, Mindy and her daughters Braelyn and Jocelyn, Underwood, were taking their female Great Dane for a short walk, trying to move her labor along – even though she was showing signs of being ready to give birth a day earlier than she was supposed to.

Great Danes have a 63-day gestation, exactly nine weeks, noted Mindy, but Paisley’s temperature had already dropped, so Mindy knew Paisley’s body was telling her it was almost time. That meant it was time to go for some little walks around town in the hopes of speeding things up.

Mindy and her husband Tom are the only American Kennel Club-registered Great Dane breeders in the state of North Dakota, and their dogs are in high demand from all over.

“The farthest one of our pups has gone was to St. Croix in the Virgin Islands,” noted Mindy.

The pup buyers paid for Tom’s flight to and from St. Croix so he could be with the puppy for the whole flight.