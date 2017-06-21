6/21/17 (Wed)

By Suzanne Werre

Editor

Sammy Hagar can’t drive 55, and the wind doesn’t stop blowing when it hits 55 miles per hour, and the Underwood School Board members want some assurance the school’s new roof isn’t going to fall apart if (when) the wind blows more than 55 mph.

At Monday’s regular school board meeting, the board members reviewed the final change order for the construction project, as well as the GenFlex Roofing System’s manufacturer’s warranty for the new roofing on the school. The warranty is good for winds up to 55 miles per hour.

While all of the board’s earlier mentioned concerns about wrinkles and screw heads sticking up in the roofing have been addressed, according to Supt. Brandt Dick, there was some concern from the board members regarding the warranty.

The board members balked at the 55 mph warranty, asking Supt. Dick to go back to the company and ask for a higher wind mph warranty.

Supt. Dick presented his classified staff and administrative salary recommendations, giving the classified staff members approximately a 2.5 percent raise, with a few exceptions to make the dollar amounts more round numbers. The administrators are receiving a raise equal to the teaching staff of $1,250 per year.

In discussing pay, the board members approved paying the school’s speech therapist as a full-year employee.