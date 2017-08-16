8/16/17 (Wed)

The Velva Fire Department saw 18 teams show up for their golf tournament fund raiser at Star City Golf Course August 12.

“This tournament is the biggest fund raiser held by the Fire Department,” said Kristen Bechtold, the gaming manager at the department.



The results and prizes are as follows:



Championship

1st place went to Turtle Lake Fire Department- $400

2nd place went to NG Gaming -$300

3rd place went to Surrey Fire Department-$200



1st Flight

1st place Velva Drug -$200

2nd place Northern Tier Federal Credit Union-$100

3rd place JP’s Team-$60



2nd Flight

1st place Beeter- $160

2nd place Screw Mother Nature- $80

3rd place Velva Fire Department 2- $40



The tournament kicked off at at 10 a.m. There was a slight rain delay for some teams, but in the end, the weather held up and a good time was had by all.



“We couldn’t do it without the support of the community, and the people that give up their time to help during the tournament,” said Bechtold.