10/12/17 (Thu)

Last Sunday, September 17, 2017 the Balfour Roughriders 4H club cleaned up the ditches surrounding Balfour. As members of 4H we help make the community better by keeping the ditches clean. It takes 1-2 hours, 4 teams and many bright orange garbage bags to accomplish this job! M

Many interesting things can be found in the ditches, but the best part is finding fun, friendship, and a sense of accomplishment.

By Leah Volochenko, Balfour Roughriders co-reporter