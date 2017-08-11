11/08/17 (Wed)

By: Libby Darnell

Though the night was cold, the warmth of smiles filled the air. Area children enjoyed the festivities, both indoors and outdoors, on Halloween. The Velva Fire Hall transformed

into a game zone. This year offered several attractions including bag toss, plinko and a photo booth. The Velva In Progress group organized the event to run from 6-8 p.m. Winners also had a chance to pick from tables full of prizes if their names were drawn. A ring toss game became quite popular near the end of the event. Word quickly spread that you

could trade a candy for a bottle of pop. The streets were bustling into the night as costumed children went door to door to trick-ortreat. “We had over 90 kids at our door on Halloween night,” said Velva resident Donna Holte. “I’ve never heard so many thank yous.”