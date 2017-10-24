10/24/17 (Tue)

By Libby Darnell

Are you in looking for a good scare this Halloween? After a trip through this strobe lit maze, your search will be over. The Sawyer Booster Club is holding their third annual haunted house. This year offers twists and turns, a hall of horrors and surprises around every corner. Sharon Tafelmeyer and the volunteer crew worked for weeks to set up the fright zone.

They transformed the city hall into one scary themed room after another. “We have people from the school, community and friends helping out,” said Tafelmeyer. “They enjoy it, too, and we have a lot of fun putting it on.” Local businesses show support as well by providing meals for the volunteers and crew. Inside the front room, the Nazarene Church has tables set up with coloring pages and a bake sale. The money raised will provide funds for youth summer camp. The haunted house will be open Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Sawyer City Hall. Admission cost is $8 per person. “We don’t tell people what we all have. We want them to be surprised.”

