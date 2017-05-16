5/16/17 (Tue)

Karlsruhe native Kelly Jo Aberle, 38, passed away in a hit an run accident August 5, 2015. Today, her legacy continues in the form of a memorial bench painted by her mother, Becky Aberle.



“It was my son’s idea to do a bench, but when I looked at ones for sale, none of them were what I wanted,” said Aberle. “I wanted something colorful to match Kelly’s personality.”



When she saw that her coworker, Maria Thex, had a wooden bench for a refurnishing project, Becky knew just what she had to do with it.



“My mom and grandpa were both artists. I was an art major in college, but I stopped doing art 12 years ago. Kelly got me back into doing something I loved,” she said.



Becky spent her free time this past winter painting each slat of the bench in a different solid color. On top of that, she then painted various characters from Dr. Seuss books, a favorite series of Kelly’s.



“Kelly loved Dr. Seuss. She was always quoting those books. Her favorite thing about Dr. Seuss was how he did the trees,” said Becky.



Those trees connected Kelly to her favorite author in a way that crosses time. Theodor Seuss Geisel was born in Massachusetts, but later moved to the LaJolla community of the San Diego, CA metropolitan area. He died there in 1991. Kelly, born in Minot, moved to Chula Vista, another San Diego community, in 2003. Throughout all this, the tree that originally inspired The Lorax and Seuss’s other fanciful tree drawings has stood in LaJolla, just a few miles from where Kelly made her home.

Now that the bench is finished, Becky plans on installing a little free library and foam puzzle piece mats to sit on.



She’s already had dozens of Dr. Seuss books mailed to her from both friends and strangers. Donations have come from Minot, Mandan, California, Georgia, New York, Maryland and Texas.



“I couldn’t have done finished this without the help of my family. Scott and his family gave me the first book with quotes. Chelsea picked out the quote, and her and Connor helped me paint and gave me ideas. Thanks to all of them for doing this,” said Becky.



One of the most meaningful donations for Becky is a drawing from a 10-year-old from California. She plans on incorporating that drawing into the little free library somehow.



“I want the bench to encourage other kids to enjoy those books the same way Kelly did,” she said. “Some friends have asked me if I’m worried about killing the grass. The grass will grow back. This is for the kids.”