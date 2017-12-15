12/15/17 (Fri)

There has been a recent buzz about a new building on 3 South Main Street. Many residents and business neighbors have shown interest and are eager for the establishments to open.

The new building in Velva is set to provide two businesses in the community. Cardio is a 24/7 work-out studio and Glints is an automatic car wash.

The joint venture, owned by Jamie and Clint Gjellstad, has an opening date for January 1, 2018.

There is a yearly membership special of $199 for Cardio. That special ends Jan. 1, 2018, or the cost is $20 per month. Call or text 701-833-0683 to join or for more information.

By Libby Darnell

