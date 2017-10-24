10/24/17 (Tue)

By Libby Darnell

After noticing the loss of a community gathering place, this Sawyer business has answered that call. The Pie –n- Cone is a welcoming new store on Central Avenue. Susan Schmidt and her family spent several months remodeling the old grocery store. The renovation took over 18 months due to code updates and regulations. But encouraging friends and locals kept her on track. “Every week, I had two or three people ask about how things are going,” said Schmidt. It was very important to provide a spot for the community to meet and have coffee. Other offerings include caramel rolls, pies, cookies and other sweet treats. The baked goods are all homemade by a local baker. The Pie –n- Cone also serves hot deli items, hard ice cream, and a lunch special on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Gas, staple groceries and beverages are also available. “It is great to have Sharon on board,” said Schmidt. Sharon Melland had previously worked in that building for 30 years when it served as a grocery store.

“She is the staple that has always been there.” Schmidt said future plans for the store include grocery delivery to local residents and pre-orders on fresh meat. In December, there will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Plans are in the works to spotlight local vendors on Saturdays. To start, Schmidt will feature Sawyer residents that have homemade items for sale in the store. “I would like to thank the community for support through the process and continuing to encourage us.” said Schmidt. “It’s amazing as I stand there and see the people coming to visit and hear the laughter again.”

